Voters in the riding of Gouin have chosen former student leader and Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois to represent them in the riding of Gouin in the National Assembly.

With 137 of 151 polls reporting, Nadeau-Dubois has about 68 per cent of the vote.

Trailing him are Liberal party candidate Jonathan Marleau and Coalition Avenir Québec's Benjamin Bélair. The Parti Québécois did not have a candidate in the race.

There are more than 44,000 eligible voters in the riding, according to the province's director general of elections (DGEQ).

The byelection was called after Françoise David of Québec Solidaire, announced in January that she was leaving politics.