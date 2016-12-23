John Robert Boone, the 73-year-old American fugitive known as the "Godfather of Grass" and the one time leader of the Cornbread Mafia, will face a deportation hearing next week after his arrest yesterday in Montreal.

Boone appeared before a Immigration and Refugee Board hearing Friday but refused to answer any questions.

He is considered a flight risk and will remain in detention until next week's hearing on Dec. 29.

"He lived underground for eight years and has the means to go back underground if released," IRB spokesman Christian Tessier said.

Tessier said it's not known when Boone entered Canada, but it's believed he entered the country illegally and "lived underground ever since."

Wanted on pot charges in the U.S.

After eight years on the lam, Boone was arrested at a shopping centre in downtown Montreal Thursday.

Boone is wanted in the United States on a federal arrest warrant issued in October 2008 on charges of manufacturing and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

An investigation by Kentucky State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration officers alleged that more than 2,000 marijuana plants were found on a farm belonging to Boone in Springfield, Kentucky.

Kentucky police said this is the third federal case that Boone has faced and the fugitive could be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty on the charges under the Three Strikes Law.

U.S. Marshall Service agents tracked Boone to an unnamed town outside of Montreal and alerted the Canada Border Service Agency in September.

The CBSA issued an arrest warrant and Montreal police moved on Boone at the Alexis Nihon complex Thursday afternoon.

Cornbread Mafia

Boone had spent more than a decade in federal prison in the United States after being convicted in the 1980s in what prosecutors called the "largest domestic marijuana syndicate in American history."

They said he had 29 farms in Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas and Wisconsin. The group became known as the "Cornbread Mafia," and prosecutors said Boone was the leader.