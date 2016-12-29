American fugitive John Robert Boone, known as the "Godfather of Grass," will remain detained in Montreal until his next scheduled extradition hearing in January, the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada ruled Thursday.

Boone, 73, participated in Thursday's extradition hearing by video conference, and his lawyer asked and was granted a deferral until Jan. 13.

He was arrested last week in Montreal after eight years on the run, several months after police opened an investigation at the request of U.S. authorities.

Boone was given a chance to speak at the hearing. He said he was not a danger to the public.

"I feel like I should say, I don't do anything to hurt anybody. If people need help, I try to help them," he said.

John Robert Boone was arrested Dec. 22 in Montreal after more than eight years on the run from federal drug charges in the United States. (Kentucky State Police)

Remains in custody

American officials had been seeking Boone since they seized 2,400 marijuana plants on his Kentucky farm in 2008.

Boone spent more than a decade in prison after being convicted in the 1980s in what prosecutors said was the "largest domestic marijuana syndicate in American history."

He is not facing charges in Canada.

Refugee board spokesman Christian Tessier said Boone will remain in custody until his January hearing as he is considered a flight risk. He will remain at the Rivière-des-Prairies Detention Centre.

Montreal police were contacted by American authorities, who said they had reason to believe Boone was in the country.

He allegedly crossed the border illegally, and U.S. police say they don't know how long he has been in Canada.