A Kirkland, Que., man accused in connection with the death of 70-year-old Albert Arsenault at a bar Montreal's LaSalle borough has been released on bail.
Glen Crossley, who was previously convicted in the hit-and-death of Canadian Olympian Victor Davis, appeared in Quebec Court this morning on a charge of manslaughter in the Arsenault case.
He has to abide by several conditions as part of his release. Among them, Crossley has to post a $10,000 deposit, refrain from consuming alcohol or illicit drugs, and he must be at his residence between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
He is also not allowed to contact a number of people who could be witnesses in a potential trial.
Crossley is scheduled to return to court on March 30.
The charge stems from an incident that took place last September in a bar on Newman Boulevard in Lasalle.
Arsenault received a head injury at the bar and later died in hospital.
Montreal police initially deemed Arsenault's death an accident. They decided to seek charges against Crossley following an autopsy.
10-month jail term in death of Olympian
In 1992, Crossley was sentenced to 10 months in jail in 1992 for the death of Davis.
Davis, who won a gold medal and two silvers at the 1984 Olympics, died two days after he was struck by a car in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., in 1989. He was 25.
Court heard that Davis and Crossley had exchanged words at a bar earlier in the night. Crossley said he didn't even realize he had struck someone with his car, but the judge in the case found his testimony "unbelievable."