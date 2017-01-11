A Kirkland, Que., man accused in connection with the death of 70-year-old Albert Arsenault at a bar Montreal's LaSalle borough has been released on bail.

Glen Crossley, who was previously convicted in the hit-and-death of Canadian Olympian Victor Davis, appeared in Quebec Court this morning on a charge of manslaughter in the Arsenault case.

He has to abide by several conditions as part of his release. Among them, Crossley has to post a $10,000 deposit, refrain from consuming alcohol or illicit drugs, and he must be at his residence between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

He is also not allowed to contact a number of people who could be witnesses in a potential trial.

Crossley is scheduled to return to court on March 30.

Albert Arsenault died after an incident on Newman Boulevard in Montreal's LaSalle borough on Sept. 17, 2016. (Submitted by Rachel Arsenault)

The charge stems from an incident that took place last September in a bar on Newman Boulevard in Lasalle.

Arsenault received a head injury at the bar and later died in hospital.

Montreal police initially deemed Arsenault's death an accident. They decided to seek charges against Crossley following an autopsy.

10-month jail term in death of Olympian

In 1992, Crossley was sentenced to 10 months in jail in 1992 for the death of Davis.

Davis, who won a gold medal and two silvers at the 1984 Olympics, died two days after he was struck by a car in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., in 1989. He was 25.

Court heard that Davis and Crossley had exchanged words at a bar earlier in the night. Crossley said he didn't even realize he had struck someone with his car, but the judge in the case found his testimony "unbelievable."