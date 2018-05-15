Villeray–St-Michel–Parc-Ex mayor asked to work from home amid harassment allegations

Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension Mayor Giuliana Fumagalli has been asked to work from home after allegations of harassment were made against her.

Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement late Tuesday morning. She could not confirm the details of the allegations.

"We take these allegations very seriously," Plante said, adding that both Fumagalli and the person who accused her of harassment have agreed to go through the city's mediation process.

"For me, this is excellent news," she said.

Plante would not say if the person was a member of Fumagalli's administration.

Plante emphasized that working from home does not mean Fumagalli has been suspended. The borough mayor will still be present at borough and city council, Plante said.

She assured residents of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension that borough services will continue as normal.

Fumagalli, who is a member of Projet Montréal, was first elected to office last year.

According to the party's website, Fumagalli is a union and community activist who has lived in the borough for over 17 years.