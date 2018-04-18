Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish and Daily Show's Trevor Noah coming to Montreal for Just for Laughs

Tiffany Haddish and Trevor Noah are among the comedy stars in the lineup for this year's Just for Laughs festival in Montreal.

Organizers say Haddish, who skyrocketed to fame in last year's film Girls Trip, will host a gala featuring comedians and special guests on July 28.

Noah, star of The Daily Show, will host two galas on the same night.

The festival will have galas over five evenings at the Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts.

Other performers in the lineup include Jo Koy, Jimmy Carr, and previously announced Kevin Hart.

Names added to The Ethnic Show lineup include Francisco Ramos and Matteo Lane, with special guest Orny Adams.

The Nasty Show, hosted by Robert Kelly, will include Brad Williams, Nikki Glaser, Mike Britt, Ms. Pat and Derek Seguin.

Just for Laughs plans to announce more shows in the coming weeks.

The festival runs from July 11-29.