Montreal girls' empowerment summit wants young women to pass on perfection

Photoshopped images of fake perfection aren't just for magazines and billboards anymore — with smartphones, they fit into every girl's palm and can eat away at her self-esteem all day.

For Montrealer Aiesha Robinson, 28, trying to fit herself into a certain idealized image of a woman brought her to the darkest period of her life.

She was diagnosed with vitiligo at 18, a disease that causes skin to lose its pigment.

That diagnosis led her to contemplate suicide.

She worried about more of the kind of bullying she'd already faced growing up.

What saved her was the realization that she could choose how she would feel about herself.

"That's why I think self-acceptance and self-love is where you begin," Robinson said.

Since her diagnosis, she has taken her message to other young women through her organization Born to Rise, which empowers girls and women.

The right time

Robinson is one of the speakers at the upcoming Girls Living Out Loud MTL — an all-day event billing itself as the first girls' empowerment summit in Montreal.

One of its organizers, Shannon Bienvenue, said the event comes at "the right time."

"I find in Quebec, a lot of girls struggle with low self-confidence and they don't know how to talk to anyone about it. They all try to be so happy," Bienvenue said.

Bienvenue has seen the modern-day difficulties teenagers face in developing a healthy self-image through her 14-year-old daughter, Catherine.

The idea for the summit came just three weeks ago when Bienvenue learned that U.S.-based psychologist Dr. Lauren Hazzouri would be coming to Montreal to speak.

Hazzouri is the creator of a program called The Practice for girls and women — it seeks to help them understand themselves beyond the corrosive messages they are raised with.

"Women have been pathologized from the beginning of time. We're not crazy, we're human," Hazzouri says on her website.

The list of speakers includes: Larissa May, the founder of #HalfTheStory — an online community that encourages its members to post images from their real lives, not the filtered ones that typically end up online — as well as model Elly Mayday and Montreal YouTuber and motivational speaker Nalie Agustin, along with many others.

"They said, 'You know what, I'm not going to let these people break me,'" Bienvenue said of the adversity her speakers have faced.

"They became fierce. They changed their story for themselves."

The summit is open to anyone over 13. For every five tickets sold, one girl will receive a free ticket through the ForUsGirls Foundation.

Girls Living Out Loud MTL takes place on June 2 at 10 a.m. at the Rialto Theatre (5723 Parc Avenue).