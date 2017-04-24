A petition against the city's decision to temporarily close the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve will be delivered to Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre at today's municipal council meeting.

Projet Montréal created the petition, which claims the Coderre administration "prioritizes the interests of private promoters over those of Montrealers."

Last week it was announced that construction on neighbouring Île Sainte-Hélène, which includes creating a 65,000-seat amphitheatre at the request of event promoter Evenko, has caused events which normally take place on that island to be displaced.

They will be pushed over to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Île Notre-Dame for the summer, forcing the racetrack to close from May 8 to Sept. 4.

Uros Vukov, a member of cycling racing team Clan Knox, said he heard about the closure through a Facebook post.

He said while he believes members of the athletic community wouldn't mind if the track was closed sporadically for specific events, closing it for the entire summer amounts to a "mismanagement and mishandling of the situation."

He said hundreds of people use the track on a typical summer evening. Training on Montreal roads isn't a viable option because they're in "terrible" shape, and while there are options off-island, it's not the same, he explained.

"The main appeal of the circuit is that a lot of people who work downtown didn't have to commute to go anywhere and train. They could basically get on their bike and be on the racetrack within minutes," he said on CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

A safe place to train

Vukov says the circuit is often used by high-speed cyclists who find it's the only suitable place in the Montreal area to train, as well as runners and people training for triathlons.

"It's a controlled environment where people feel safe," he explained. "A lot of people have been complaining about how cyclists are taking up a lot of the road, they shouldn't be on the road, it makes things more dangerous. That's fine, but at least give us a place where we can train."

The official opposition at city hall is expected to deliver its petition at the 1 p.m. council meeting. Protesters are expected to attend question period, which starts at 7 p.m.

At Evenko's request, a new 65,000-seat amphitheatre is being built on Parc Jean-Drapeau. (Société du parc Jean-Drapeau)

One group that is planning to attend question period will be members of a cycling protest, who plan to loop around the soon-to-be closed circuit before arriving at city hall for 6 p.m.

Other cyclists and rollerbladers are also expected to attend.