Gilles Deguire, the former mayor of Montreal North, has been released after spending one month behind bars, despite a sentence of six months for the sexual touching of a minor.

Deguire met with the Parole Board on April 24 and was released with several conditions, including a medical exam. He has returned to his home.

On March 24, Deguire was sentenced to six months in jail plus probation after pleading guilty to the sexual touching of a minor.

According to a statement of fact presented at the trial, Deguire kissed and touched a girl on two occasions.

One incident occurred at his cottage in the Laurentians in 2013 and another in his car in October 2015.

Deguire was first elected as borough mayor in 2009. He stepped down Jan. 7, 2016, during the investigation into the case.

Before he got into politics in 1999, he had been a police officer for 30 years.