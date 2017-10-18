Gilbert Rozon, President of Just for Laughs as well as the man in charge of the Montreal's 375th anniversary celebrations and the vice-president of the Montreal Metropolitan Board of Trade, is stepping down from all his functions.

Rozon, 62, made the announcement on his Facebook page within hours of being called out by a comedian as an "aggressor."

"I am stepping down out of respect for the employees and families who work for these organizations and all our partners. I do not want to shame them," Rozon said in his post.

He did not admit to any allegations.

The news comes on the same day that another prominent Quebecer, media star Eric Salvail, was suspended amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Salvail saga prompted comedian Guillaume Wagner to take to social media, saying "Let's talk about the next one."

In his Facebook post, which in four hours had garnered 10,000 views, Wagner said he worked for Rozon and always heard rumours about his behaviour.

"I will not work for Just For Laughs anymore," he wrote in French.

By 9 p.m., Rozon responded on social media.

"Shaken by the allegations concerning me, I wish to devote all my time to step back and take stock. To all those whom I may have offended throughout my life, I am sincerely sorry."

Rozon was not available for an interview.