Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit against Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon

A Quebec Superior Court justice has given the green light to a class action against Gilbert Rozon.

A group of about 20 women calling themselves Les Courageuses, or the courageous ones, say they were sexually assaulted or harassed by the Just for Laughs founder.

In the decision, Justice Donald Bisson acknowledged that class-action lawsuits have proven to be an effective tool in sexual assault cases, because they have allowed hundreds of victims access to justice.

"If the plaintiff wasn't authorized to file the present class action, it is highly likely that a number of victims would be deprived of their ability to exercise their rights."

In its application to file the legal action, the group had said it is seeking "just compensation" for the victims and "truly punitive damages" against Rozon to emphasize "the intensity with which our society denounces such behaviour."

It hopes to encourage more alleged victims of sexual assault to come forward and file a complaint.

Earlier this month, Radio-Canada reported that police had completed their investigation into Rozon and handed the file over to Quebec's public prosecution service.

It's now up to the prosecutor's office to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

Rozon has denied wrongdoing, but resigned from Just for Laughs last October saying he was doing so "out of respect for the employees and families who work for these organizations and all our partners."

The company was put up for sale and acquired in March by Canadian comedian Howie Mandel and ICM Partners, a Los Angeles-based talent and literary agency.​