Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said he was shocked to learn about allegations of harassment and sexual assault against the president of Just For Laughs.

French-language newspaper Le Devoir and radio station 98.5 FM have reported nine women have come forward to accuse Gilbert Rozon of misconduct spanning three decades. The allegations have not been verified by CBC/Radio-Canada and have not been proven.

Rozon, also vice-president of the Chamber of Commerce Metropolitan Montreal and the man in charge of the Montreal's 375th anniversary celebrations, revealed he would be stepping down from all his functions Wednesday night. It's not yet known if he has done that.

Rozon, 62, made the announcement on his Facebook page within hours of the story being published online.

In the statement, he did not admit to or even comment on the allegations, only saying he was "shaken."

After learning about the allegations, Coderre said, he was "shocked, totally," and his first thought was about the women who came forward. He said while the law allows for the presumption of innocence, at the same time, "we can't defend the indefensible."

Sending a message

Former mayor Gérald Tremblay appointed Rozon as head of Montreal's 375th celebrations in 2012. Coderre sidestepped a question about whether he would have asked Rozon to step down if he had heard about the accusations, saying that decision would be up to the board of directors.

Founder and president of Just for Laughs accepts the prestigious Icon Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Gilbert Rozon, a giant in the Quebec entertainment industry, is stepping down from various positions amid what he calls "allegations involving him." (Peter Power/Canadian Press)

But, he added, in this kind of situation, "we would have sent [the board] a message."

The fallout continues for Rozon — M6, a television channel in France, announced Thursday it was pulling the most recent season of La France a un incroyable talent off the air. Rozon was a member of the judging panel on the show, which is similar to America's Got Talent.

Mayoral candidate Valérie Plante released a statement about Rozon on Wednesday night, saying her thoughts were with the people making the allegations, and she wants to see justice run its course.

The allegations come after Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was also accused of sexual harassment and assault, prompting social media users to flood the internet with their own experiences using the hashtags #metoo and #moiaussi.

2nd Quebec star system scandal

Earlier on Wednesday, the Quebec media scene was rocked by another scandal involving one of its own.

Montreal's La Presse published a story with allegations from 11 people who said TV and radio star Éric Salvail either sexually harassed them or they witnessed such behaviour by him.

Those allegations also have not been verified by CBC/Radio-Canada and have not been proven.

Late Wednesday, Montreal police issued a tweet encouraging victims of harassment or sexual assault to report it.

"We are listening," it says.

Chief Philippe Pichet retweeted the message, saying the force's sexual crime unit treats all complaints with "the utmost professionalism."