Gilbert Rozon and Eric Salvail sexual harassment allegations now in the hands of prosecutors

Police have completed their investigation into sexual harassment allegations against two high-profile Quebec entertainment figures and have turned the case over to Quebec's public prosecution service, Radio-Canada has learned.



Gilbert Rozon, Just For Laughs founder and former owner of Groupe Juste Pour Rire, and television producer and host Eric Salvail have remained largely out of the public eye since the allegations that launched the police investigation surfaced six months ago.



According to information obtained by Radio-Canada, approximately 30 complaints were filed against Rozon and a dozen against Salvail.



It is now up to the prosecutor's office (DPCP) to determine if charges will be laid.



Last fall, La Presse and Le Devoir published allegations by men and women saying they'd either been sexually harassed by Salvail, or have seen him harass others.

Quebec host and producer Eric Salvail said he was taking a step back from his career after allegations of sexual misconduct were made public. (Radio-Canada archives)

He was suspended from his professional activities after being accused of several counts of sexual harassment over a 15-year period.



In the wake of the allegations, Salvail said that he was taking an extended break from public life to seek counselling.

Rozon has denied any wrongdoing, but chose to step down from his post as president of Just For Laughs "out of respect for the employees and families who work for these organizations and all our partners. I do not want to shame them."

After his resignation, Just For Laughs restructured. As part of that process, Rozon was officially removed from the business affairs of the company.

The company has since been sold to comedian Howie Mandel and ICM Partners.



Rozon also resigned as vice-president of the Chamber of Commerce Metropolitan Montreal and from his role as commissioner of Montreal's 375th anniversary celebrations.