The Little Girl-Giant and Deep Sea Diver will be making their way through Montreal this Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, Montrealers met the two giant marionettes—and their marionette dog.

The towering marionettes will be playing out their story in the city all weekend long, to celebrate the 375th anniversary of Montreal. Here's what their trajectories look like on Saturday.

The Little Girl-Giant

The giants will be moving around downtown Montreal this weekend, to celebrate Montreal's 375th anniversary. The Little Girl-Giant's route is in Green. The Deep Sea Diver's route is in purple. (City of Montreal)

At 10:30 a.m. she will wake up at Gare Viger

She will walk down St-Hubert Street.

She will head west on de la Commune Street and then will turn on St-Laurent Boulevard

She will head west on Viger Avenue and then north on St-Urbain Street.

She will head east and then west on René-Lévesque Boulevard, north on St-Urbain, then west on Ste-Catherine Street.

She will take a nap from 1:20 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Place des Arts. When the Little-Girl Giant wakes up:

She will head east down Ste-Catherine until St-Denis Street.

She will then head west and then east on René-Lévesque Boulevard.

At 6:45 p.m. she will stop at Radio-Canada.

The Deep Sea-Diver

The Deep Sea Diver will continue his journey through Montreal today. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

At 10:30 a.m. he will wake up at Radio-Canada

He will walk westward on René-Lévesque, until Berri Street.

He will walk north on Berri until Ste-Catherine and then he will head west on Ste-Catherine, until St-Urbain and then take a left to De Maisonneuve Boulevard.

He will take a nap from 12:10 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Place des Festivals. When the Deep Sea-Diver rises:

He will head south on Jeanne-Mance Street.

Until René-Lévesque and then he will make his way up to St-Laurent and then head north.

He he turn left on Saint-Antoine and head east.

He'll turn onto Berri and head north until René-Lévesque.

At 6:45 p.m. he will stop at Radio-Canada.

The event will wrap up Sunday evening with a parade and celebrations at CBC/Radio-Canada, where the Giants will sleep in the parking lot at the end of their routes.