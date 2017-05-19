Giant marionettes will take over parts of Montreal starting this morning, with a larger-than-life street performance as part of Montreal's 375th anniversary bash.

With Montreal as their stage, the pair of Giants will make their way through streets and along the river for three days.

The Deep Sea Diver and the Little Girl-Giant will also interact with Montrealers as they explore the city and play out their story. Organizers also promise a few surprises along the way.

"They not only walk the city, they create scenes which allow them to tell their stories," said Martin Bolduc, the executive producer of Montreal's 375th anniversary celebrations.

On Friday, the Deep Sea Diver will begin his march from the Montreal Science Centre around 4 p.m. (Pascal Victor ArtComPress/Royal de Luxe)

It will be the first time that the five-storey-high marionettes, created by French company Royal de Luxe, will be in Montreal.

The Giants are able to move easily due to a mix of mechanics, hydraulics and people pulling strings. Each marionette requires a team of about 30 people to help them move their arms and legs as they stroll through the city.

"At night, you see their chest moving, like they are breathing — that I must admit is a mechanical thing," Bolduc told CBC Montreal's All in a Weekend.

"But most of it is literally human beings making them move."

Where they'll wander

For those hoping to see the marionettes, they'll be moving at an average speed of 2.25 kilometres per hour through the Gay Village, Old Port and downtown Montreal.

The street performance kicks off at 10 a.m. on Friday, starting with Little Girl-Giant waking up at Jeanne-Mance Park. She will head down de Maisonneuve Boulevard before heading back east near Place d'Armes for a nap and head to bed outside Gare Viger, the historic former railway station and hotel on Viger Street, around 6:20 p.m.

On Friday, the Deep Sea Diver will begin his march from the Montreal Science Centre around 4 p.m. and move through the Old Port until it goes to sleep at Radio-Canada around 6:15 p.m.

While both marionettes will have different routes on Friday and Saturday, they will roam Montreal together on Sunday.

The event will wrap up Sunday evening with a parade and celebrations at Radio-Canada. The event is in collaboration with CBC/Radio-Canada, where the Giants will sleep in the parking lot at the end of their routes.

The spectacle is free of charge. Organizers also encourage people to walk, bike or take public transit to see the Giants since some streets will be closed to car traffic.