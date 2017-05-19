Hundreds of people came out to watch as a giant marionette, which is three storeys high, woke up and started to wander through the streets of Montreal.

The event was co-ordinated in honour of the city's 375th anniversary celebrations, and features two larger-than-life marionettes on a weekend-long journey.

Montrealer Chloe Tremblay called the procession "incredible," saying that as a puppeteer herself, she knows how much work goes into a performance like the Giants.

"I think it's really amazing. I've watched them so many times in videos on the Internet and today it's for real," she said. "It's a lot of work. I've manoeuvred big puppets but not as big as these ones. It's just a lot of energy for all of them."

Chloe Tremblay, a puppeteer herself, came out Friday afternoon to watch the procession. (CBC)

She said for the people pulling the strings, it can be exhausting.

"They switch roles and that's very important, because you can't keep on going for hours," she said. "The puppet is so heavy."

Made by French company called Royal de Luxe, the marionettes travel through the city and tell a story with their movements and interactions.

The Deep Sea Diver, the other marionette, will begin his march from the Montreal Science Centre around 4 p.m. on Friday.

This was waaayy cooler than that 40 Million dollar bridge lighting show...#montreal #Montreal375 #LesGeants pic.twitter.com/61n8124ou6 — @weezyf85

The three-day street performance as part of Montreal's birthday bash comes after the city's official anniversary on Wednesday May 17.

Each marionette requires a team of about 30 people to manoeuvre. They can travel at an average speed of 2.25 km/h.

Giants are on the street of Montreal today #géants #mtl375 pic.twitter.com/l4ReXm1W5f — @misscecil

You can find a full schedule of the marionettes' route through the city here.

Les geants de Montreal - tres cool pic.twitter.com/UH38hb6sCd — @amy_alward

Organizers are asking people to walk, bike or take public transit if they want to see the Giants since some streets will be closed to traffic during the procession.