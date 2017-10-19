The two main candidates in Montreal's mayoral election — incumbent Denis Coderre and Valérie Plante — are duelling tonight over their respective visions for the city.

​The event, which began at 6:30 p.m., is moderated by La Presse's municipal affairs columnist, François Cardinal. Over the course of an hour, the two candidates will exchange volleys, in French, over issues such as transit, the economy and governance.

Following the debate, both Plante and Coderre will meet the media briefly.

Little polling has been released so far in this campaign, but many consider Coderre, the incumbent, to have entered the race as the front-runner.

Denis Coderre and Projet Montréal's Valérie Plante will debate governance, transit and the economy. (Radio-Canada)

He has campaigned on a promise of continuity as he ends his first term, marked by the centralization of power at city hall and efforts to restore Montreal's reputation after the scandal-plagued Tremblay years.

Plante, for her part, has issued a series of ambitious promises, including the $6-billion proposal to build a new Metro line that would run from Montreal North to Lachine.

She's also pledged to give power back to the boroughs and cut the so-called welcome tax to young families, to encourage more families to settle in the city.

An English-language debate takes place Monday.