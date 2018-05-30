Get jazzed about Montreal's 2018 free, outdoor jazz festival shows

The Montreal International Jazz Festival announced its free, outdoor lineup of shows today, including headliners Jessie Reyez, The War on Drugs, and !!! (Chk Chk Chk).

Reyez is a Canadian singer-songwriter who won Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2018 Juno Awards.

The War on Drugs, an American indie rock band, won the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album for their fourth album, A Deeper Understanding.

The third act, !!! (pronounced like the monosyllabic sound "Chk Chk Chk"), are American rockers who have been around since 1995.

The full list of ticketed jazz fest concerts was released earlier this spring.

The 2018 program features 150 concerts and runs from June 28 to July 7.

A number of Montreal artists will also be taking the stage, including vocalist Ranee Lee, Geoffroy and the François Bourassa Quartet just to name a few.

Canadian jazz vocalist Ranee Lee will perform at the jazz fest with her Dark Divas project.

​Tickets for the 39th edition of the festival go on sale Friday, April 27.

A number of other free performances have been announced, including Montreal's Nomadic Massive, Boulevards, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Davina and the Vagabonds, Afrikana Soul Sister and many more.

Find a complete festival program here.