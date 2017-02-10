Stickers that read "We believe you," a slogan commonly used to show support for victims of sexual assault, have been plastered on the window of MNA Gerry Sklavounos's Montreal office.

Sklavounos was recently cleared of sexual assault allegations, made by Quebec City woman Alice Paquet last fall.

The stickers, which also read "Feminist killjoy" and "Justice pour les victimes d'agressions sexuelles" (justice for sexual assault victims), are stuck to a window on the ground floor, right beneath a campaign-style poster featuring Sklavounos's headshot.

The stickers were pasted onto the office window hours after Sklavounos made his first public address in months. (Alexandre Letendre/CBC)

Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office announced last week that following a police investigation of Paquet's allegations, it had determined no crime had been committed and Sklavounos wouldn't be charged.

Paquet alleged Sklavounos sexually assaulted her twice in 2014.

The stickers were pasted to the window of the St-Laurent Boulevard office in the hours after Sklavounos held his first public appearance since the allegations came to light.

During the news conference, he maintained his innocence and vowed to fight for gender equality.

In a Facebook post, Paquet said it was still too painful for her to talk about the situation, and shared a link to a protest to denounce the "rape culture at the National Assembly," set for Wednesday evening.

Sklavounos resigned from the Liberal caucus in October and is now sitting as an independent.

He will return to the National Assembly next week but it is still unclear whether he will be welcomed back into the Liberal fold.