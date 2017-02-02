Gerry Sklavounos, the Montreal MNA accused of sexual assault, says he wants to return to work after Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office announced it would not lay charges against him.

Sklavounos, who represents the riding of Laurier-Dorion, left the Liberal caucus and took medical leave from the National Assembly following allegations made by a Quebec City woman.

Alice Paquet had accused Sklavounos of sexually assaulting her on two occasions in 2014 while she was working as a restaurant hostess.

She said he blackmailed her, telling her not to tell anyone about the alleged assault because no one would believe her.

In a statement published to his Facebook page and written in French, English and Greek, the 42-year-old politician thanked his family, friends and electors "for their trust and support during this particularly difficult period."

"It is with relief and satisfaction that my family and I have welcomed the decision of the DPCP [Quebec's Director of Penal and Criminal Prosecutions] to not lay charges following allegations made public last October," he said.

"This matter now closed, I intend to fully resume, as quickly as possible, my activities on behalf of the citizens of Laurier-Dorion who have entrusted me with this fourth term to represent them in the National Assembly."

​Sklavounos was first elected in Laurier-Dorion in 2007 and was re-elected three times, in 2008, 2012 and 2014.

No criminal act committed

In a news release, the Crown said prosecutors determined no criminal act had been committed, based on the investigation carried out by Quebec City police.

The decision had been explained to Paquet, the Crown says.

Alice Paquet said she and Sklavounos's first encounter was consensual, up to a point. She said she eventually felt scared and like she wasn't free to leave. Sklavounos denied the allegations. (Radio-Canada)

Paquet did not address reporters Thursday but had a friend, Mélanie Lemay, speak on her behalf.

Lemay, the co-founder of the movement Québec contre les violences sexuelles, said Paquet was surprised by the decision and "heartbroken," but that she is encouraging victims of sexual assault to continue their struggle for justice.

"She's putting forward a message of hope, to keep fighting so the truth about rape culture in Quebec is kept at the forefront," Lemay said.

Should he return?

Treasury Board President Pierre Moreau said the news is good news for Sklavounos, but he wouldn't say whether he thought Sklavounos should be allowed back into the Liberal fold.

"Should he be reinstated in the caucus? This is an issue that needs to be debated in caucus," he said.

Québec Solidaire MNA Manon Massé said she still believes Paquet, citing statistics she said shows that the judicial system isn't equipped to handle cases of sexual violence.

When asked, Massé said she has no opinion on whether Sklavounos should return to the National Assembly.

However, she said he needs to ask himself whether he still believes he is "worthy" of representing the women and men in his riding, and that Premier Philippe Couillard should do the same.