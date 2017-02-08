Montreal MNA Gerry Sklavounos will not admit to any wrongdoing when he makes a public statement Thursday in his riding of Laurier-Dorion.

Radio-Canada has learned that in his statement, Sklavounos will say that he never had the intention to offend anyone, and that he apologizes if some of his actions may have been misinterpreted.

Sklavounos left the Liberal caucus last October after a Quebec City woman, Alice Paquet, accused him of sexually assaulting her.

Last week, the Quebec office of the Director of Penal and Criminal Prosecutions (DPCP) announced that after examining the results of the police investigation into Paquet's complaint, it had concluded that no criminal act was committed and no charges would be filed.

Accompanied by wife, supporters

Sklavounos will be accompanied by his wife and members of his riding's Liberal association. According to Radio-Canada sources, Sklavounos will stress the fact that the DPCP completely cleared him of all allegations of sexual assault.

Sklavounos, who took medical leave from the National Assembly following the allegations, would like to go back to work and be welcomed back into the fold of the Quebec Liberal Party.