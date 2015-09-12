George Zimbel has been taking photographs for 70 years.

Some of those are political — his shots of President Harry Truman reveal a smart, considerate politician.

His photo of President John F. Kennedy and wife Jackie in a convertible captures a smiling first lady looking back over her shoulder.

In another series, Zimbel catches the determination of a young boy winding up to throw a pitch.

And of course Zimbel is also known for his photos of Marilyn Monroe with her white skirt billowing like a flower around those shapely legs on the set of The Creature From the Black Lagoon.

George Zimbel took this photo of President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy in the early 1960s. (George Zimbel)

A new exhibition featuring Zimbel's photos opened earlier this week at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. It's called George S. Zimbel: A Humanist Photographer.

The museum also showed an advance screening of a new documentary, Zimbelism, by Zimbel's son Matt and documentary maker and photographer, Jean-François Gratton.

Zimbel moved from the US to P.E.I. in 1971, where he and his family farmed for 10 years before moving to Montreal.

Zimbel, his son Matt and Gratton talk to Cinq à six host, Jeanette Kelly Saturday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. on CBC Radio One.