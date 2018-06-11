Geoffrey Kelley, 'statesman' of the West Island, leaves politics with mixed legacy

Geoffrey Kelley, who has represented the West Island for more than two decades in the National Assembly, announced Monday he is leaving provincial politics.

During his time in office, he earned a reputation as a promoter of various West Island projects and was instrumental in drawing up Quebec's assisted dying legislation.

But his work as minister of native affairs, a portfolio he has held since 2014 as well as between 2010-2011 and 2005-2007, received mixed reviews from a prominent Indigenous leader in the province.

Kelley announced his retirement in Beaconsfield, on the banks of Lac Saint-Louis, part of the Jacques-Cartier riding he has won in every election since 1994.

"I've decided to step aside and, I hope, find a new challenge where I can reflect on all that I have learned, and perhaps share some of the knowledge with young people who are interested in public policy and public life," he said.

Kelley announced his departure on the banks of Lac Saint-Louis, alongside his family. (CBC)

He cited family, and the Montreal-Quebec City commute, as motivating his decision. "I just decided that maybe there's not enough gas in the tank to do another four years."

Holding the youngest of their four grandchildren, Kelley's wife, Judy, said "it's a happy day."

Kelley is one of several Liberal cabinet ministers and 17 MNAs to announce they won't be running in the next election.

Ministers Robert Poëti, Martin Coiteux, Jean-Marc Fournier and Stéphanie Vallée have all stated they will not seek re-election in the fall.

Even though the Liberals are trailing the Coalition Avenir Québec in most polls, Kelley said that was not a factor in his decision.

A 'statesman' in the West Island

Among the projects Kelley said he is most proud of is the Malcolm-Knox Aquatic Centre in Pointe-Claire, which opened in 2009.

He also mentioned his work on the availability of palliative care and as chair of the Dying with Dignity committee, which produced the work that led to Quebec's medically-assisted dying bill. That passed with bipartisan support in 2014.

The issue of elder care has long been a priority for Kelley. He sat on the board of directors of the West Island Palliative Care Residence, where both his parents spent their last days.

Kelley on the first day of the Dying with Dignity hearings in 2010. The commission's work led to the province's pioneering assisted-dying legislation. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

"He's been such a big supporter and a big visionary on palliative care," said Teresa Daller, the residence's director.

"I think he's probably one of the hardest working MNAs … The community has always been at the forefront of his mind."

Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Mayor Paola Hawa called Kelley "an institution on the West Island. He's our statesman and it's going to be weird without him there."

A mixed legacy in Indigenous affairs

At Monday's announcement, Kelley also discussed his work as minister of native affairs, which included advocating for better education services in Indigenous communities.

But Kelley acknowledged "there's a lot of work to be done on reconciliation."

Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador Chief Ghislain Picard said his relationship with Kelley was positive but wished he'd had more impact.

"As a minister, I'm not sure he got the kind of attention that our issues deserve in cabinet," Picard said.

He cited land and resources as a file where little progress was made over the past 15 years, but Picard also attributed that to a lack of political will by the Quebec Liberals.

"He would probably admit it himself that it's been rather difficult at times," Picard said.