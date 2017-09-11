The Quebec Liberals have selected a new contender in the Quebec City area riding of Louis-Hébert after the original candidate stepped down following a report he had harassed employees at his previous job.

Former political attaché Ihssane El Ghernati announced Sunday she will run for the party to try to fill the seat left vacant by her one-time boss, Sam Hamad.

The original Liberal candidate, Éric Tétrault, stepped down last Wednesday, following a report in La Presse detailing complaints from employees at his previous job at a mining company.

The Coalition Avenir Québec also confirmed Geneviève Guilbault, known for her work as a spokesperson for the Quebec coroner's office, will run as the CAQ candidate on Sunday.

Guilbault replaces Normand Sauvageau, who removed himself from the running last Wednesday after admitting he'd been less than transparent with his party about the "difficult labour relations circumstances" of his early retirement last year.

The byelection in Louis-Hébert is slated for Oct. 2.

Normand Beauregard, a biologist, is running for the Parti Québécois, while Guillaume Boivin is running for Québec Solidaire.