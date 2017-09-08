Coalition Avenir Québec has chosen a spokesperson for the Quebec coroner's office to run in an upcoming byelection after the party's original candidate stepped down earlier this week.

Geneviève Guilbault, 34, has in recent years become a well-known figure in Quebec media, providing updates in the wake of tragedies such as the train explosion in Lac-Mégantic, the deadly fire at a seniors' home in L'Isle-Verte and the mosque shooting in Quebec City.

She had already announced her intention to run for the CAQ last August in the riding of Charlesbourg in the 2018 general election. At the time, CAQ leader François Legault said she had the potential to serve as a cabinet minister.

Guilbault replaces Normand Sauvageau in Louis-Hébert, a riding in the Quebec City area, who removed himself from the running on Wednesday.

In a statement, Sauvageau said he decided to step aside after receiving a call from a journalist, who had questions surrounding his early retirement in 2016.

More than a year ago, Savageau wrote, he had retired under "difficult labour relations circumstances" and had not been transparent with his party about what had happened.

Guilbault's appointment, confirmed by Radio-Canada, will be formally announced at a rally in the riding on Sunday.

Liberal candidate also stepped aside

The Liberal candidate, Éric Tétrault, also stepped down on Wednesday, following a report in La Presse detailing complaints from employees at his previous job at a mining company.

The Liberals have until Sept. 16 to announce a new candidate. ​The byelection in Louis-Hébert is slated for Oct. 2.

Normand Beauregard, a biologist, is running for the Parti Québécois, while Guillaume Boivin is running for Québec Solidaire.

The vote will fill the National Assembly's only vacant seat, left empty after the departure of longtime Liberal Sam Hamad in April.

The governing Liberals currently have 68 of the 125 seats in the legislature, compared with 28 for the PQ, 20 for the CAQ, and three for Québec Solidaire. There are five independent members.