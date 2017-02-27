Gatineau police are conducting an investigation after officers discovered two bodies inside an apartment in the city's Hull district.

Police made the discovery Monday at around 4 p.m., after receiving a 911 call.

The victims are a man and a woman. Their identities have not yet been released.

A three-year-old child was found alive inside the home and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say their investigators will try to find out the circumstances surrounding the incident and the cause of the deaths.

"All theories are being considered. At this point, we cannot say if a criminal act has taken place or not," a Gatineau police spokesperson said in an email.