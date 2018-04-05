Gaspésien ham products recalled over possible Listeria

Quebec-based Les Cuisines Gaspésiennes de Matane has issued a nationwide recall of some of its smoked ham products over possible Listeria contamination.

The affected products are:

Handmade Old Fashioned Smoked Ham, with best-before dates of May 18 or May 24.

The 1.5 kilogram format of Handmade Le P'tit Picnic — Boneless Smoked Pork Shoulder, with best-before dates of May 20 or May 24.

The 750 gram format of Le P'tit Classique Smoked Ham, with best-before dates of May 19, May 23 or May 24.

The 750 gram Le P'tit Classique Smoked Ham could be contaminated with Listeria. (CFIA)

The recall was prompted by the results of a test carried out by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

There have been no reports of any illnesses.

The CFIA warns on its website that "food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick."

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

The elderly and pregnant women are particularly at risk.

The company says anyone who has these products at home should either throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.