A 37-year-old woman and her two one-year-old babies are dead after an early-morning fire in Quebec's Haute-Gaspésie region.

Provincial police say the three were inside a home on des Écoliers Street in Cap-Chat when the fire broke out.

They were taken to hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning in Cap-Chat, Que. (Radio-Canada)

No other details about the victims were immediately available.

The fire forced about 12 people from neighbouring homes.

An investigation is underway to determine its cause.