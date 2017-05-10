Firefighters in the Gaspé Peninsula's Sainte-Anne-des-Monts have found a car that was washed away into a river Sunday night, but the search continues for one of the passengers inside, a two-year-old girl.

On Sunday night, 37-year-old Mike Gagnon, his girlfriend and her two-year-old daughter were swept into the Sainte-Anne River. They had taken their SUV onto a road that was closed because of flooding.

The woman survived. Gagnon's body was recovered the next day.

Searchers will resume the search for the missing two-year-old girl Thursday morning.

Mike Gagnon, 37, was from Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, Que. (Facebook)

"There is a specialized emergency unit from the Sûreté du Québec on its way, so there will be additional resources," said provincial police spokesperson Claude Doiron.

Motorboats, Zodiacs and a helicopter will be deployed for the search.

With receding water levels, officials on the ground will be able to search a larger area.

Moment of silence

About 100 people gathered at the shore of the river Wednesday evening to hold a vigil in honour of Gagnon and the toddler.

They lit candles and held a moment of silence, before tossing the candles and stuffed animals into the river.