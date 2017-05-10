Firefighters in the Gaspé Peninsula's Sainte-Anne-des-Monts have found a car that was washed away into a river Sunday night, but the search continues for one of the passengers inside, a two-year-old girl.
On Sunday night, 37-year-old Mike Gagnon, his girlfriend and her two-year-old daughter were swept into the Sainte-Anne River. They had taken their SUV onto a road that was closed because of flooding.
The woman survived. Gagnon's body was recovered the next day.
Searchers will resume the search for the missing two-year-old girl Thursday morning.
"There is a specialized emergency unit from the Sûreté du Québec on its way, so there will be additional resources," said provincial police spokesperson Claude Doiron.
Motorboats, Zodiacs and a helicopter will be deployed for the search.
With receding water levels, officials on the ground will be able to search a larger area.
Moment of silence
About 100 people gathered at the shore of the river Wednesday evening to hold a vigil in honour of Gagnon and the toddler.
They lit candles and held a moment of silence, before tossing the candles and stuffed animals into the river.