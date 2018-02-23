The town of Carleton-sur-Mer on the Gaspé peninsula is celebrating the end of a long-winded battle with the federal government to refurbish its local wharf.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is taking over ownership of the structure and will undertake major renovations to bring it up to code in 2018-2019.

Residents, local fishermen and elected officials have been pressuring Ottawa to repair the decaying structure for years.

Residents of Carleton-sur-Mer have been waiting for years for repairs to the town's wharf. (Radio-Canada)

Steven Parent, the town councillor who worked closely on the project, said the investment announced this week will allow Carleton-sur-Mer to develop a hub in the centre of town.

"There's a buzz in the municipality, we're really happy," he said.

Business opportunities

Parent said there have been several restrictions to development projects for tourism and local businesses near the water over the past decade.

The wharf, which was under the authority of Transport Canada, was partially shut down to fishermen in 2016.

Access was also limited for residents as portions of the structure were considered too dangerous.

Parent said once the repairs are complete in 2019, a small section, around 15 per cent, will be given back to the town.

He said there are several possibilities, including the creation an urban park, although there are no fixed plans yet.

"That's the beautiful part: it's a white canvas right now and we'll be able to expand ideas," he said.

Safer installations for fishermen

Jacques L'Italien gets his first catch of the season in 2013, on the wharf of Carleton-sur-Mer. Residents accustomed to fishing mackerel will be able to enjoy their fishing spot, once the repairs are completed in 2019. (Marika Wheeler/CBC)

The town of Carleton-sur-Mer offered to buy the wharf in 2016 and has been negotiating with Transport Canada since, but wasn't able to reach an agreement on the terms of the transfer.

One of the breaking points was Transport Canada's refusal to build a breakwater, an offshore structure that protects a harbour from strong winds and waves.

DFO has now committed to build the breakwater, in addition to the other structural repairs.

Éric Bujold, the president of Carleton-sur-Mer's port facilities, said this will make it much safer for fishermen to dock inside the basin.

"Right now we always face the problem of being thrown around when the wind blows from the south-west, it comes in like in a funnel," he said.

"It's really a special place for people." - Éric Bujold, President of Carleton-sur-Mer's port facilities

​Bujold harvests mussels, oysters and scallops in the Baie-des-Chaleurs.

He said this week's news comes as a relief to the community.

"We've been waiting for this for a long time," he said.

Around 20 to 25 boats use the wharf during the fishing season, and are sometimes forced to line up and wait for a space on the small portion of the wharf that remains open, Bujold said.

Community hub

Repairing the wharf will also benefit the sports fishermen who gather during the evenings to fish mackerel, Bujold said.

Last summer, he estimates only 30 per cent of this section of the wharf was accessible for the many residents who gather to fish.

"It's really a special place for people. Especially with the return of the striped bass, it will attract a lot of people to the wharf," he said.