Roads across the Gaspé Peninsula have been closed and residents are being asked to stay indoors amid strong winds causing flooding and blowing snow.

Around 20 people in the Gaspé were evacuated from their homes this morning, 13 of them due to flooding in Matane, Que., which is located on the peninsula's north shore.

Diane Bellemare, a resident who lives along the shoreline, said the waves reached the windows of her home and water seeped through the living room door in the middle of the night.

"It truly was the night from hell," she told Radio-Canada. "It was terrible in terms of the force of the waves."

Environment Canada has issued a storm surge warning for the whole Gaspé. Water levels are expected to rise again between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.​

Guidelines released by the federal Public Safety Department recommend that people stay inside for the duration of a surge warning. They say it is best to keep to the downwind side of the house, away from windows.

The waves also threw slabs of ice and snow onto properties and roads along the shoreline in Matane. Public works and snow removal operations are out on the roads now.

Motorists are being urged not to drive through flood waters and to postpone non-essential travel. Most of the roads in the Gaspé region are already closed, including Highway 132, a major coastal artery.

More than 40 centimetres of snow had fallen on the peninsula by Friday morning, with more falling.

Blowing snow in Rimouski sharply reduced visibility. (Radio-Canada)

The Gaspé is expected to receive another 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning.

Wind gusts of 100 km/h were recorded in the region, creating white-out conditions when combined with the snow.

Weather conditions bring 'rainy mess'

The overnight snow turned to rain Friday morning before turning back into snow in the afternoon.

"Right now it's a pretty rainy mess outside," said Jennifer Hayes, a dairy farmer in Shigawake, a small community on the Gaspé's south shore.

In a phone conversation Friday morning from her barn, she said the temperature at that time was unusually high — around 0 C — and that that created a slushy base under the fresh snow.

"There's going to be a lot of shoveling this morning," she added.

5 hours in and that’s 2 feet of snow on the west (aka sheltered from wind) side of the house. pic.twitter.com/nWNQbinoXV — @FarmShigawake

The Bella, a ferry that makes 12 stops along the Gaspé coast, is out of commission until further notice because of the storm.

"Unfortunately, due to the high wind conditions, the captain decided that it's better for the boat, for the people on board, and for everybody to stay in the safe harbour," said Francis Roy, who heads the company that operates the ferry, Relais Nordik.

Roy was in Rimouski this morning, where he said he couldn't see more than 200 metres in front of him due to blowing snow.

Blocks of ice and snow

Henri Sirois, who lives near the shore in Matane, said he was awakened by the violent winds and massive waves around 2 a.m. Friday.

"I asked myself what was happening," he said.

The storm surges dumped blocks of ice and snow onto his yard, but he couldn't see what was unfolding due to the blowing snow. The waves were so strong, it moved the shed in his backyard by more than a metre.

A storm surge tore Matane resident Henri Sirois's shed from its foundation and moved it more than a metre. (Courtesy of Henri Sirois)

Water also seeped into his basement, but he is grateful that the damage wasn't too extensive.

"It's not a gift, but I think others had it worse than us," he said. "We are lucky in our bad luck."

Monitor road closures in the Bas-Saint-Laurent-Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region here. You can check public weather alerts for your region here.