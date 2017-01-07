Motorists in the Gaspé are being warned about the dangers of avalanches as winter storms grow more severe because of climate change.

Though nobody has been killed by an avalanche in the Gaspé in nearly 50 years, that may be due to luck, according to Avalanche Québec, a non-profit group that monitors snow conditions and has an emergency response team.

"We've had a few close calls with cars [getting] stuck in an avalanche," said Dominic Boucher, the director of the organization.

"[It is] a lot of luck that we didn't get any more avalanches to bury those people on the road."

In a deal reached last June, the province is giving Avalanche Québec $200,000 over two years in order to step-up efforts to watch and warn about roadway avalanches.

The organization is now putting the program in motion. A new automated weather station will open Friday that contains equipment that will improve avalanche forecasts.

Avalanche Québec also has a dedicated staff for the Gaspé roads. A full-time avalanche forecaster and a part-time avalanche technician will study snowpack information and avalanche activity.

In addition, new signs, equipped with flashing lights, have been installed to warn drivers when the avalanche risk is high.

Dozens of avalanche-prone areas

The danger of being swept up in an avalanche is particularly acute on a 70-kilometre stretch of Highway 132 that runs east of Sainte-Anne-de-Monts toward the town of Gaspé.

A smaller four-kilometre span on Highway 198, between L'Anse-Pleureuse to Murdochville, is also a source of concern. It has two avalanche corridors.

About 50 avalanches take place every year in these two areas of the Gaspé.

Snow avalanches are common along some stretches of road on the Gaspé peninsula. (Avalanche Quebec)

Big enough to cover a car

Most of the peninsula's avalanches are a modest size one or two, based on the Canadian classification system.

"[That] can bury a person but if you are in a car it's not a big deal," said Boucher, whose organization has mapped avalanches for the past five years as part of a pilot project.

However, he said, some are size three, which can measure three meters deep and a few hundred meters wide.

They pose a serious threat. "[A] size three avalanche is a big deal, even if you are in a car."

Three people have died in past Gaspé avalanches. The separate incidents, in 1935, 1956, and 1971, all took place at the base of Mont-Saint-Pierre, which slopes into Highway 132.

Climate change adds to the danger

Boucher says the changing climate adds to the problem; weather is now more severe and can shift quickly.

"Big, big storms are more frequent. Nature doesn't like sudden change," Boucher said.

"With climate change we also see a lot of difference between day to day. I mean, yesterday it was –1 C here and now it's –15 C," he said.

"Those sudden changes have a lot of impact in the snowpack and the evolution of the snow."