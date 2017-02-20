Some 150 people attended the first-ever drag queen show in the Gaspé on Saturday night.

The LGBT+ committee of the Côte-de-Gaspé wanted to raise awareness about the realities of the lives of sexual minorities in the region in a festive atmosphere.

Sarah Ternoir is a spokesperson for the LGBT+ committee of the Côte-de-Gaspé region. (Radio-Canada)

"This is done in the celebration of difference," said a spokesperson for the organizing committee, Sarah Ternoir.

She said drag queen shows are a fun part of the LGBT culture which the group was keen to show off to the community for the first time.

Ternoir said sexual minorities outside of large urban centre don't always have the easiest lives, and many LGBT people reluctantly exile themselves.

"Some people need to get out of the Gaspé to get out of the closet," she said.

Growing up gay in the Gaspé

Performer Silver Catalano, originally from Chandler, Que., said the show "historic" and an occasion to celebrate.

Silver Catalano is a performer originally from Chandler, Que. (Radio-Canada)

"Growing up in the Gaspé region was difficult for me," he added. "People didn't know what to do with me, how to treat me."

"We often talk about the regions, we say that our mentalities are different and backward," he said. "But we have proof tonight that this is really not the case. There is real progress."

"There's nothing better for the LGBT community in Gaspésie than a drag queen show."

Ternoir said she hopes the success of Saturday's event will pave the way for other initiatives to raise awareness and break down barriers within the community.