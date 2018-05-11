Gas-leak fuelled explosion sends 2 to hospital in Montreal's east end

Gas from a leaking pipe sparked an explosion at a home in the city's east end this afternoon, sending a firefighter, a gas company worker and a bystander to hospital.

Montreal fire department operations chief David Shelton said work was being done on the foundation of a home on Taillon Street near Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. when a worker cut a gas line.

"The gas then started leaking and there was an infiltration of the gas into the house that found a source of ignition," Shelton said.

The result was a fire and then an explosion, he said.

The fire burned for more than an hour before the gas was capped just before 3 p.m.

Firefighters doused neighbouring buildings with water as the home where the explosion occurred burned for more than an hour. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

Firefighters worked to protect the neighbouring houses by soaking them with water while Énergir, the former Gaz Metro, worked to shut off the gas.

Urgences-santé said a worker from Énergir was taken to hospital to be treated for burns and a firefighter was also transported with a lower body injury.

A woman with reduced mobility was also treated for an injury she sustained during the evacuation of neighbouring homes.

Shelton said the single-family home was likely a total loss.