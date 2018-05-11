Gas-leak fuelled explosion sends 2 to hospital in Montreal's east end
House burned for over an hour as workers tried to cap the leak
Gas from a leaking pipe sparked an explosion at a home in the city's east end this afternoon, sending a firefighter, a gas company worker and a bystander to hospital.
Montreal fire department operations chief David Shelton said work was being done on the foundation of a home on Taillon Street near Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. when a worker cut a gas line.
"The gas then started leaking and there was an infiltration of the gas into the house that found a source of ignition," Shelton said.
The result was a fire and then an explosion, he said.
The fire burned for more than an hour before the gas was capped just before 3 p.m.
Firefighters worked to protect the neighbouring houses by soaking them with water while Énergir, the former Gaz Metro, worked to shut off the gas.
Urgences-santé said a worker from Énergir was taken to hospital to be treated for burns and a firefighter was also transported with a lower body injury.
A woman with reduced mobility was also treated for an injury she sustained during the evacuation of neighbouring homes.
Shelton said the single-family home was likely a total loss.