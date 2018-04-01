Tips for starting your garden this Easter weekend

It may be too early for gardeners to start digging in the frozen ground, but Larry Hodgson, author of the Laidback Gardener series says it's the perfect time to start germinating seeds indoors.

He shared some tips for getting the garden started with host Ainslie MacLellan on All in a Weekend.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Do gardeners have to prepare their indoor gardens at this time of year?

The way I look at it is, pull yourself back from the chocolate and get the whole family involved! Get the kids helping out. I always did as a kid.

Certain vegetables, you don't have to start indoors. Carrots, beets, root vegetables, lettuce, spinach, most leaf vegetables are fine to start outdoors, later. Quite a few of the ones that we grow for their fruits and their berries, you have to start indoors, like tomatoes, peppers and eggplants. And if you want flowers early in the spring, you pretty much have to start them indoors: marigolds, cosmos, petunias.

Then for some, you get a choice: squash and cucumbers you can sow them outdoors or you can start them indoors. It depends on where you plant them. If it's at the cottage where it's cool, you might want to start them indoors. And in Montreal where it's going to be really hot in the summer, you can probably start them right in the ground.

Larry Hodgson, author of the Laidback Gardener series, says most flowers and plants like tomatoes, peppers and eggplants need to start indoors, before being planted outdoors in late May, early June. (Radio-Canada)

Q: One of the reasons to do this, I'm guessing, is that it can save us money. How economical is it to start plants from seed?

Very. Especially if you're willing to recycle things you already have at home. Essentially, you only have two things you need to buy: seed packets and some sort of sowing soil or potting soil.

Everything else, you've already got at home. For pots, I use yogurt or margarine containers, but I punch holes in the base to let a bit of water come through. You can also make paper pots: use a bottle as a mould, wrap strips of newspaper around, fold it under and pull it off. You get a free pot.

Q: So how do you get started, step by step?

First thing is, potting soil is hard to moisten. You wouldn't want to plant up your seeds and then try to add water. It won't soak through. So get a mixing bowl out from the kitchen, pour soil in, add water and use a spoon to mix it together. You want it to be moist, but not soaking wet. Like a muffin batter, not a cake batter.

Step two is to figure out how many plants you need. It depends on the space you have and you maybe don't need as many as you think.

While many plants have to have time to germinate indoors, Hodgson says root vegetables and leafy greens can be sown directly in the ground. (AP Photo/Dean Fosdick) (Dean Fosdick/Associated Press)

Next, spoon the soil into the pots, even it out and then with a pen or pencil, punch a little tiny hole in the top of the potting mix, right in the centre. Usually it will say on the label at what depth to put the seeds.

You'll want to put three seeds in each hole. That's because germination isn't always perfect, so you'll want to have backup.

Then, cover them with the potting mix and spray lightly, don't water heavily. Then, put your pots in the tray, cover them with a dome and you've got your mini greenhouse.

That's just what the seeds need to germinate. It should be 21 C to 24 C. You need bright light, but not direct sun. Because your plants are under a dome, if they're in the sun, they'll cook.

Larry Hodgson recommends planting three seeds, such as the marigold seeds seen here, per pot, to give yourself some backup plants in case they don't all germinate. But if all three start to sprout, he says gardens should thin out the two excess seedlings. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Q: How long does it take them to grow?

Vegetables and annual flowers will mostly be up between four to five days and three weeks. When you see green sprouts coming up, they've germinated. Then you're at a different stage. Take the dome off, expose them to bright light. The full sun is no longer a problem, so a window ledge is just great at this point.

The bigger they get, the more they'll drink. So you'll have to keep watching that and add water as needed. And you'll also have to add fertilizer, very diluted, occasionally, just to give them minerals to help them grow.

Now one thing that's always the scary thing for beginners is that you have to thin your plants.

Q: But we worked so hard on these!

But there's if there's three of them in a pot, that's competition. You don't want three in a pot. Don't bother trying to save them. Take a pair of scissors and cut them off at the base.

When the weather has really warmed up and there's no risk of frost, in late May, early June, then you can start acclimatizing the plants to the outdoor conditions. Give them a couple days in the shade, a couple of days in the brighter light.

Q: Sounds simple enough, but how much room for error is there?

Oh, there's all sorts of error that can happen. I'd say, once you get that dome off, check the plants every day.

It's amazing how fast they can dry out when they get going. And if you find that the plants are getting a bit lanky, find an even brighter spot if you can. That's usually a lack of light that causes that. But don't worry — even if the plant looks a bit thin, once, you get it in the garden, it will straighten itself out.