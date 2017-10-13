Geoffroy Barrette, the 23-year-old son of Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette, was arrested Friday morning in connection with a hit and run in the Plateau neighbourhood.

He has been released on a promise to appear in court.

In a statement, Gaétan Barrette said he was "shocked" to learn of his son's arrest and that his thoughts are with the victim, a 27-year-old male cyclist, and his family.

Police are questioning 23-year-old Geoffroy Barrette in relation to a hit and run that took place overnight. (Geoffroy Barrette/Facebook)

Radio-Canada sources confirm that the car in question belongs to the health minister. Police confirmed the driver had a suspended licence.

Barrette said in his statement that he didn't know his son was "prohibited from driving."

Just after midnight, the cyclist was heading east on Rachel Street when he was struck by a car travelling west at the intersection of St-Dominique Street.

The cyclist wasn't wearing a helmet and suffered serious head injuries, but is expected to survive.

Police say the driver fled the scene at high speed going the wrong way on St-Dominique Street.

They later found the vehicle after witnesses remembered the licence plate numbers, parked on des Carrières Street not far from the scene of the collision.

They arrested the young man around 5 a.m. Friday, a few hours after the damaged SUV was found. He is still being questioned by investigators and it's not clear yet if charges will be laid.

Barrette says he'll stand by his son but that he will have to answer for his alleged actions.