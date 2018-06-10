G7 summit 'killed business' in Quebec City, store owners say, while Charlevoix kept busy

Business owners in Quebec City are breathing a sigh of relief as the weekend's protests against the G7 summit ended Saturday night without any property damage.

Some had worried the protests would turn the clock back to 2001, when clashes between police and activists left much of the city in disrepair during the Summit of the Americas.

But the heavy police presence and security measures put in place over the past weeks seem to have drawn protesters — and shoppers — away from the city centre, leaving unusually quiet streets and empty shops.

"It killed business," said Song Yan, the owner of a clothing store on Saint-Jean Street, which would normally be full of people on a warm June weekend.

The owner of kitchen supply store Les pieds dans les plats, Jean Thibodeau, says he won't bother applying for compensation for the loss of revenue he experienced during the G7 summit. (Rebecca Martel/CBC)

"There are less people on the streets, less clients. I'm not very happy," Yan said.

Like many others, he said he won't bother filling out forms under the G7's compensation plan for businesses which experienced a loss of revenues.

Neither will Jean Thibodeau.

In 2001, it took him a week to finalize the paperwork for his kitchen supply store, he said.

Eerily quiet for a Saturday afternoon in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QuebecCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QuebecCity</a>. I have never seen René-Lévesque this empty on a sunny Saturday afternoon. Must be the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/G72018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#G72018</a> effect. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/G7Charlevoix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#G7Charlevoix</a> <a href="https://t.co/tcPFRqrczh">pic.twitter.com/tcPFRqrczh</a> —@PeterTardifCBC

While Thibodeau said the imposing police deployment in the downtown area may have gone slightly "overboard," the outcome could have been worse if things had gotten out of control.

"It was very quiet; nobody came into town," he said.

Profitable for La Malbaie

Tri Vu didn't serve many clients over the weekend at his Vietnamese restaurant, Délicatesses Tonkinoises.

He said he hoped that despite the lost revenue, more tourists will come to Quebec in the future after some of the region's most breathtaking scenery was broadcast to audiences around the world.

"Maybe it's an investment for later," he said, calling the summit a "blessing in disguise."

Many of the images people saw on their television screens during the G7 showed world leaders standing over the St. Lawrence River in La Malbaie, the small town in Quebec's Charlevoix region where the meetings were held.

Marc Fortin says business is usually slow at La Goélette at this time of year, but the restaurant has been full thanks to the presence of security officials, government employees and journalists in town for the G7. (Radio-Canada)

There, the presence of security officials, government employees and journalists bolstered local businesses.

Restaurant owner Raymond Bouchard said the past few weeks have been as busy as they usually are at the height of the summer season.

"We were panicking a bit, but now we're almost always full," he said.

Marc Fortin's restaurant, La Goélette, was also running at full capacity, something he said he's never seen in early June.

"It's a great boost for businesses, especially during the low season," said Fortin.

Worth it?

Back in Quebec City on Sunday morning, Maxime Trudel was taking down the plywood he had put up three days earlier to protect the windows of his sushi restaurant on Saint-Jean Street.

He estimated his losses at nearly $3,000, but he said he was glad the weekend unfolded without any acts of violence.

"We were expecting this; we'll just have to make up for our losses," Trudel said.

Across the street, Georges Lavigueur said he remembers watching on television in 2001 as fights broke out in front of his second-hand bookstore and masked protesters threw pieces of asphalt.

"I'm happy there wasn't any ruckus [this year], but people were afraid, and fear spreads like wildfire," he said.