G7 security measures don't faze Quebec man in the 'red zone'

While some residents of La Malbaie, Que., are finding increased security measures ahead of the G7 summit a hassle, Rosaire Tremblay doesn't seem fazed by the disruptions.

His home is surrounded by fences and security cameras in the heart of what's been dubbed the red zone, a highly secured area created ahead of the 44th annual G7 summit.

He will be stuck at his home for the duration of the two-day event, which takes place June 8 and 9 at the Fairmont Manoir Richelieu hotel.

"I'm going to stay here for two or three days and watch," he said.

"You never know. Maybe I'll see Melania Trump."

Over the next two days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to attend a community barbecue and meet with local journalists in the small Quebec town as preparations forge ahead.

Canada holds the G7 presidency this year, making it responsible for hosting the annual summit as well as four sets of Ministerial meetings across the country.

Large trucks are delivering concrete barriers used during last year's Formula E race in Montreal to the town. It's unclear how they will be used during the summit.

Montreal is renting out these barriers, used for last summer's Formula E car race, to the SQ for the G7 summit. (Pascal Poinlane/Radio-Canada)

And tall metal fences are also going up near Manoir Richelieu to create what are being called the green and red zones.

Movement in the green zone is less restricted than in the red, but will still require a special photo ID to enter and move about.

Discussing priorities

Trudeau will arrive in the town of about 9,000 people 150 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, in time for a 6:30 p.m. barbecue event Wednesday.

On Tuesday, he spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a conversation that emphasized the importance of G7 collaboration on global security issues, including North Korea.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Michel Couturier, mayor of La Malbaie, while visiting the town last year. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Trudeau's office says the two leaders also discussed priorities for the summit, including the economy, job creation and growing the middle class, and the protection of oceans and the environment.

In addition to Trudeau and Abe, the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany, as well as other dignitaries, are scheduled to participate.

Russia used to be a member of the exclusive group — then called the G8 — but the country was kicked out in 2014 after President Vladimir Putin forcefully annexed Crimea.