A funeral will be held in Montreal today for Dr. Mark Wainberg, the pioneering HIV / AIDS researcher who died earlier this week while swimming in Florida.

The service will take place at 1 p.m. at the Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem Congregation at 6519 Baily Road in Côte-Saint-Luc.

Wainberg died of an asthma attack that he suffered while swimming on Tuesday afternoon in Bal Harbour, Fla.

He was 71.

A leader in the fight against AIDS, Wainberg was, at the time of his death, lead investigator at the Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research at the Jewish General Hospital and director of the McGill University AIDS Centre.

A trailblazer in HIV/AIDS research, Wainberg was internationally recognized for his role in the discovery in 1989 of 3TC or Lamivudine, a drug that is used in combination with other medications to treat infections caused by HIV.