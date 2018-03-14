Some commuter train riders frustrated over frequent delays this winter will have some compensation coming their way.

The Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM) announced Wednesday it will compensate its passengers left stranded or delayed by problems with the commuter rail system earlier this year. It is also instituting other measures to try to curb chronic delays.

The RTM, which initially refused riders' demands for refunds, has blamed extreme weather for problems with the trains, tracks and switches.

At a news conference Wednesday, in a mea culpa to its customers, the RTM said it's offering a choice between a 30-per-cent discount on a monthly pass or six train tickets.

More details on how to collect that compensation will be available in a few weeks.

The majority of the people entitled to the compensation announced Wednesday are monthly pass holders and the RTM has a database of those customers, said Raymond Bachant, the RTM's director general.

Service guarantee

The transit authority also said it is committing to a 95-per-cent punctuality standard and will invest $450 million over the next five years to improve service in winter weather and accommodate more passengers.

That target is one that is generally the aim for North American commuter train networks, Bachant said.

The transit authority is also implementing a "service guarantee program" and is making its punctuality rates for the previous week available on its website.

"There's nothing to hide," Bachant said. "We want to show the customer we are doing the right thing and this plan will support us on a long term basis to achieve this 95 per cent."

Details of the service guarantee have not been released.

Other parts of its plan to address the delays include:

Improving the switches on the Deux-Montagnes line to prevent snow buildup and freezing.

Upgrading the Deux-Montagnes bridge to allow trains to pass over at normal speed.

Building a new maintenance centre on the Mascouche line to replace the one that will no longer be accessible once the new light rail system is running.

Refurbishing some older rail cars and purchasing 20 more double-decker cars.

Improvements to its winter operation plan that includes adding staff to handle potential weather-related problems during the winter.

The RTM said there would be no compensation in January after riders complained about substantial delays and service interruptions on the Deux-Montagnes line, adding that money collected from the fares would go toward improving the network.