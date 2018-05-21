French tourists arrested for climbing Quebec City bridge to take a selfie

Police say it appears two French tourists climbed a bridge in Quebec City so they could take a selfie, early Monday morning.

The men were spotted on the south side of the Pont de Québec, which connects Quebec City and Lévis, around 5 a.m.

Fire crews and police were called, but the two men got down by themselves. Traffic was disrupted for about an hour.

They were released as police investigate. No one was hurt as a result of the incident.