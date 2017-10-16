Quebec provincial police have identified a body found Friday on the bank of the St. Lawrence River northeast of Quebec City as that of Marcel Bidault, a 77-year-old French tourist last seen two weeks earlier.

The Sûreté du Québec is still investigating the circumstances and cause of Bidault's death.

Police say the man was last seen on Sept. 29 at around 10 p.m. in Quebec City's Upper Town. He had booked a return ticket to France for Oct. 2 but failed to show up for his flight.

Bidault had been staying at the Château Saint-Louis, and hotel staff contacted police after the man failed to check out of his room and his personal effects were found inside.

Quebec City police said at the time Bidault was reported missing and that he'd been in Quebec City for about a month. They said he had a woman friend living on René-Lévesque Boulevard who was the last person to have seen him.

His body was found in the Beaumont area, due south of Île d'Orléans, about 30 kilometres downstream from Quebec City.