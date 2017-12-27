There could be a Montreal connection on the podium in February at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics

France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron stole the show at this month's Grand Prix figure skating event in Japan, setting the record for highest score.

Last year, the duo moved to Montreal to train under former Cirque du Soleil choreographer, Catherine Pinard.

They say it has made all the difference in their skating styles.

"I don't think we skate the same way now as we did before," Papadalkis said. "[Catherine] has really brought a personal and artistic dimension."

Pinard introduced the pair to a completely new approach.

"I work with the beings that are in front of me, I ask them what they want," Pinard said. "We do a lot of improvisation."

She added that she teaches skaters to connect with the music, and try not to give a meaning to something, but instead to let the meaning emerge.

New coach brought 'something more'

The duo's climb up the world standings has been quick — four years ago, they were ranked fourteenth.

After just one year under her wing, Papadakis and Cizeron were world champions. They thank Pinard for changing their outlook on skating.

"Everyone sees that Catherine has brought us something more than the other couples that don't do this work, and we're proud of that," Papadakis said. "This is how we want to skate and it's our strength."

With little more than a month to go before the Winter Olympics in South Korea, there is a real battle shaping up in the sport.

Canadian pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir — who train here in Montreal — have dominated the sport for years.

Whether it's Papadakis and Cizeron or Virtue and Moir, it's possible we see someone who trains in Montreal win big in PyeonChang next year.