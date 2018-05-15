Possible E.coli contamination prompts recall of French cheese sold in Canada

A brand of raw milk cheese imported from France is being recalled in several provinces due to possible E.coli contamination.

The affected batch of Reblochon de Savoie, an Haute Montagne brand raw milk cheese, was being sold in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia and possibly across the country, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

It was subject to a recall in France, where illnesses have been reported. However, no Canadian consumers have said they fell ill.

The cheese was sold in 450-gram and 550-gram formats, have lot numbers starting with 8CR and a UPC code of 8 31014 00139 0.

The cheese may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, the CFIA says. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.

Anyone who has bought the cheese is being advised to either throw it out or return it to the store where it was bought.