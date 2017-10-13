A freight train derailed Thursday night while crossing the Sophie-Masson bridge between Laval and Terrebonne.

Four empty cars built to carry cement powder jumped the tracks around 9 p.m. and slid down the riverbank, but no one was injured.

Laval firefighters say there is no risk to the environment or waterside residents.

The 107-car train is owned by the Québec-Gatineau Railway, according to Terrebonne fire chief Éric Harnois.

Firefighters and railway employees were on location and working to stabilize the train.

Structural engineers will also assess the bridge for any damage caused by the derailment.

Part of des Mille-Îles Boulevard was closed as a result.