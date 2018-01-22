'Hazardous' freezing rain headed for most of southern Quebec

If you thought the tough weather this winter has unleashed on us was over, brace yourself. Freezing rain is on the way.

Environment Canada issued warnings for the Greater Montreal Area, the Eastern Townships, Lanaudière, the Laurentians, as well as the St. Lawrence, Ottawa and Richelieu River valleys.

The federal weather agency says between 10 and 15 millimetres of freezing rain could fall over those areas, starting this evening and continuing into Tuesday.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous," the warning said.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Ice buildup may cause tree branches to break."

The precipitation will start off as a heavy snowfall, according to Environment Canada, before turning into the forecast freezing rain.

It is recommending people postpone travel plans until conditions improve.

"Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces."