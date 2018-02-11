Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for much of southern Quebec including Montreal, Quebec City and the Eastern Townships.

Find a full list of affected areas here.

The weather agency says between two and five millimetres are expected to fall with a potential high of 10 millimetres over the northern end of Montreal.

The freezing rain began over the Montérégie and spread toward the Mauricie later in the day, starting in Quebec City Sunday evening.

Environment Canada also warned that highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become icy and slippery and that drivers and pedestrians should take care.