After a few mild days, a blast of winter weather is coming to southern Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for several regions, including Montreal, the Laurentians, Lanaudière, the Eastern Townships and Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

The weather agency says the freezing rain started early this afternoon, and it's expected to head east and hit the Eastern Townships by tonight.

Surfaces such as highways, roads and sidewalks could become slippery.

The freezing rain is expected to last a few hours before changing to rain as temperatures rise.