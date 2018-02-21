Freezing rain and wind have knocked out power for tens of thousands of homes and businesses in several regions of Quebec.

In the Quebec City region, including Île d'Orléans, la Côte-de-Beaupré, and Portneuf areas, power is out for more than 72,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.

Quebec police warning motorists there are a number of traffic lights not working this morning because of power outages. You still have to come to a full stop! https://t.co/zPkm7AgkQY — @susancbcquebec

Another 10,000 are without power in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

Freezing rain warnings are still in effect for several areas of Central Quebec and the Lower St. Lawrence this morning.

Parts of the North Shore and Gaspé peninsula will see freezing rain into the afternoon.

Another two to five millimetres are expected in addition to what's already fallen.

Environment Canada is reminding people to take extra care on streets and sidewalks.