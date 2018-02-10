More dangerous weather conditions are coming for the Montreal area, with a drizzle starting Saturday afternoon before turning into freezing rain by Sunday.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for a large swath of southern Quebec, including Montreal, the Eastern Townships, Vaudreuil-Soulanges and Lanaudière regions Saturday.

The weather agency says up to 10 millimetres of freezing rain is expected for those areas this weekend.

The rain will develop near the U.S. border before heading north to Montreal, the North Shore and the Centre-du-Québec region.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the agency said.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

The freezing rain will also hit the Montérégie region by midday Sunday before making its way to the Outaouais and Mauricie regions by the evening.

While Quebec City will be spared the brunt of the freezing rain, it will also see some on Sunday night.

The sun will be back by Monday in Montreal, with a high of –5 C, as well as Tuesday with –7 C. A mix of flurries and, yes, possibly more rain could come for Thursday, with a high of 4 C.